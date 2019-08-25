Douglas Morrow Robertson Douglas Morrow Robertson, age 73, of Bluffton passed away at Coastal Carolina Hospital on June 29, 2019 after a long battle with Chronic Lymphoma Leukemia. Doug was born in Thomasville, GA on November 14, 1945 to the late Harold Robertson and Ethel Morrow Robertson. He spent his childhood years in Sebring Florida where he graduated from Sebring High School in 1963. Doug received his Bachelor's degree as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, from Newberry College in South Carolina. After spending time in the South Carolina Army National Guard upon graduation, Doug went on to become a very successful sales and marketing VP at numerous fortune 500 companies throughout the United States. After retiring from corporate life, Doug and LuEllen settled down in the low country, where they called Bluffton home for the next 24 years until his passing. Doug was an active member of the Bluffton community where he farmed, was a land developor and became a member of the Bluffton Rotary Club, and Beaufort County Republican party where he rose to position of Chairman in mid 2000s. Doug was also selected by Governor Mark Sanford as a South Carolina Ports Authority Board member, where he served from 2008-2011. While his family was his passion and he doted on his three grandsons, throughout his life, Doug had a love for reading, fishing, boating, and later in life fiddling with plants where he became an avid orchid grower, something he will be fondly remembered for by family and friends. In addition to his wife of 53 years, Mr. Robertson is survived by his daughter, Pamela Murk, his son in law David Murk along with his 2 grandsons Benjamin Murk and Cameron Murk from Potomac, Maryland. He is pre-deceased by parents, his brother Steve Robertson of Jacksonville, Florida and his grandson Alexander Murk. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at .
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 25, 2019