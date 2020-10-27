Douglas Smith, Jr. (DJ)

September 11, 1985 - October 21, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - In loving memory of our son, Douglas Eugene Smith, Jr. (DJ) who passed on Oct. 21, 2020.

DJ was born on September 11, 1985 in Fayettville, NC, and raised in Maryland and moved to Beaufort, SC.

He was a loving son, brother and father.

Survivors include his father, Douglas Smith (Melissa) and mother, Melissa Hopkins; sisters Jamie Smith (Paul) and Amanda Hopkins; brothers Gregery Hopkins (Beth) and Dwight Smith; two daughters Aubry Smith(mom-Brittany) and Karsyn Smith (mom-Mandy); three uncles Brian Kitts (Lisa), Billy Kitts (Nikki) and Ronnie Kitts (Denise); three aunts Kay Jones, Donna Powell and Kim Miller and many family and friends.

DJ was an adventurous old soul and had traveled to Tennessee and Florida. He was an arborist specialist and loved the outdoors, old country music, his Uncle Brian and working on trucks.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 27, 2020.