Duane Ellsworth Bair Sr. Duane Ellsworth Bair Sr. passed peacefully at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC on Sunday July 14, 2019 at the age of 83. Services are private at the family's request. Duane, son of the late Edwin and Margret Bair of New Hope, PA, was born October 8, 1935 in Doylestown PA. Duane grew up in Reading, PA and New Hope, PA. He worked for Pennsbury School District in Fairless Hills, PA for many years, first as a Science teacher, then as a Principal and finally as an Assistant Superintendent. He was Freemason and an active member and past President of the Hilton Head Shrine Club in Hilton head SC. He loved spending time in Long Beach Island, NJ and Hilton Head Island, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane. He is survived by his four wonderful children, Diane Bair Marella, Duane E. Bair Jr. and wife Ginny, Daphne Bair Critelli, and Dean E. Bair and wife Debra; eight wonderful grandchildren Lindsay, Lori, Bryan, Duane III, Danielle, Dalton, Deanna and Corey; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at smithfcs.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 23, 2019