Lt. Colonel Dudley (Chico) deRouen Lt. Colonel Dudley (Chico) deRouen (US Army Retired), 86, passed away January 5, 2020 in Beaufort, SC. He is survived by his two sons, three granddaughters, brother, sister and many relatives. Those who knew Chico know that he would rather give than receive and hated to be fussed over. In accordance with his wishes no funeral service will be held. The family will honor him in a privately held celebration of life in the country of residence of his closest surviving relatives. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 15, 2020