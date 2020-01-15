Dudley (Chico) deRouen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dudley (Chico) deRouen.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lt. Colonel Dudley (Chico) deRouen Lt. Colonel Dudley (Chico) deRouen (US Army Retired), 86, passed away January 5, 2020 in Beaufort, SC. He is survived by his two sons, three granddaughters, brother, sister and many relatives. Those who knew Chico know that he would rather give than receive and hated to be fussed over. In accordance with his wishes no funeral service will be held. The family will honor him in a privately held celebration of life in the country of residence of his closest surviving relatives. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.