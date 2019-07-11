Dr. E. Tyler Pearson Jr Dr. E. Tyler Pearson Jr., age 87, of Aiken, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Elizabethton, TN and the son of the late Dr. & Mrs. Elmer and Ruby Pearson. Dr. Pearson obtained his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University, then became a Naval Aviator. He then attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery and his master's degree in science in orthodontics to become a specialist in orthodontics. Dr. Pearson practiced orthodontics in Bristol, TN (where he had the most amazing staff) for thirty-three years. He retired to Hilton Head Island, SC and had made Aiken, SC his home for the past seventeen years. Dr. Pearson is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Billie; children, Victor (Terri), Philip (Catherine), Whitfield (Traci), Andrea (Andy) and Leslie (David); one granddaughter, Jordan; his sister, Barbara; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sophie. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in his memory to the Albrecht SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801 or Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS), 340 Park Ave SW, Aiken, SC 29801. George Funeral Home, Aiken, SC (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the Pearson family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Island Packet on July 11, 2019