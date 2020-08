Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie Chisolm Jr. 94, Hilton Head entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020. A Public viewing on Fri. August 14, 2020 5 - 8pm at Compassion Funeral Service at 13 Lamotte Drive, HHI SC, Services are private. Services entrusted to Compassion Funeral Service, LLC



