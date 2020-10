Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Eddie Chisolm, Jr.

July 21, 1951 - October 3, 2020

Hilton Head, South Carolina - 69, of HHI entered into eternal rest on Oct. 3, 2020. A public viewing will be Oct. 9, 2020 at Compassion Funeral Service, 13 Lamotte Drive, HHI from 5-8pm. Graveside service on Oct.10, 2020 at Spanish Wells Cemetery at 1pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store