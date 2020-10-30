Eddie Gordon

March 14, 1934 - October 11, 2020

Stone Mountain, Georgia - Eddie Gordon (Bicky) was born in Beaufort, S.C. on March 14,1934, he was 86 years old. He and his seven siblings were raised in Port Royal, S.C. by his father Willie Gordon and fraternal grandmother Sarah Gordon. He resided in Port Royal, SC from 1934 to 2006 when his daughters relocated him to Lithonia, Georgia due to health issues. Can you imagine after living in a very, small town for 72 years, where you knew everybody and got around the town riding your bicycle, then moving to Lithonia, GA.? It was going to be a major adjustment for him. He adjusted very well, and he was enormously proud to tell almost anyone he met that he was from Port Royal, SC. In fact, he said "I only like my seafood from South Carolina", or "we fix our seafood this way in South Carolina".

His marriage to Florie P. Gordon produced three children: Eddie Mae Gordon Ntifo (Lithonia, GA ), Mary Ann Gordon Mayes (Cyril) (Stone Mountain, GA) and James Edward Gordon (deceased). He leaves behind Florie P. Gordon (ex-wife) (Lithonia, GA), his two daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, his sisters Rose Haygood (Augusta, GA) and Ernestine McKissack (Beaufort, SC).

Eddie Gordon adored his two daughters Eddie Mae and Mary Ann. This was usually the second conversation he had with most people, which was to tell them about his two daughters. Or to tell someone that they reminded him of his daughters.

Eddie spent most of his adult life as a Commercial Shrimper travelling along the southeast coast and as far as Key West Florida. When shrimp season concluded he also worked as a Carpenter, and Landscaper.

He had beaten cancer in 2006, he recovered from pneumonia in 2016, so it was natural for us to believe that when he got COVID-19 on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 that he would also beat this virus. He departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Eddie Gordon did not accept Christ as his personal savior until 2 years ago as a result of attending church services at the nursing home where he resided. This is a great testament that "As long as there's a breath of air in our lungs, we always have a chance to accept Christ as our personal savior".

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The family of the late Eddie Gordon would like to thank everyone for all of your prayers, support, friendship, phone calls, texts, food and all acts of kindness and sympathy during their time of bereavement. Please feel free to reach out to his daughters:

Contacts:

Mary Gordon Mayes (404) 514-2399 mag7058@gmail.com

Eddie Mae Gordon Ntifo (770) 498-9313 Eddie.M.Ntifo@gmail.com





