Edel Gronseth
Edel Gronseth Edel Gronseth passed away peacefully on July 28 in Boulder, Colorado. She had been living in Boulder for a few years after having spent many years on Hilton Head Island with her husband Carl who predeceased her in 2008. She is survived by her children Anne Kolp (Hal) of San Clemente CA, Glenn (Barbara) of Ridgefield CT, and Cliff (Nancy) of Boulder, CO, along with 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. All of whom will miss her so very much. A private family gathering will be held in her memory.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 9, 2020.
