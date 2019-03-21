Edith J. Causey Edith J. Causey, 65, of Beaufort, mother of Nina Green, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Edith was a daughter of the late Eunice Jeanette Owens and Cline Orean Backman. She was predeceased by a sister Sara Jane Backman Holmes. In addition to her daughter, Edith is survived by two grandchildren; brothers Orean and Jack Backman; and a sister Carolyn Gannt. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service. Please share your thoughts and stories about Edith by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 21, 2019