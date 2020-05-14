Edna May Knoche Edna May Knoche, 90, passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born May 11, 1929 in London, Ontario to Edith H. Scott and Edward M. Short, she was the youngest of seven children. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married for 62 years to the love of her life, Donald I. Knoche. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randolph Zellis, and her son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Margaret Knoche. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Alison and Andrew Zellis, and Philipp, Caroline, Eva, and Helen Knoche. Mrs. Knoche began her career at London Life in London, Ontario and served on the Board of Directors for the Presbyterian Home in Rochester, NY. She operated a catering business specializing in wedding receptions and served as a bridal consultant for Margel's in Erie, PA. She retired to Bluffton, SC which she called home for 23 years. She joined the Independent Presbyterian Church in Savannah and regularly attended Sunday services prior to becoming homebound. The funeral service is private. Memorials may be sent to: Staying Connected, Inc. P.O. Box 1281 Bluffton, SC 29910



