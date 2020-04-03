Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Whitaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Whitaker Edna (Johnson) Whitaker, 89, was born on January 19, 1931, to Horace Johnson Sr. and Lillian (Thompson) Johnson, in Dale SC. She was called to eternal rest on March 30, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Ronald Robinson of Glenham, NY; two brothers, Rev. Alfred Johnson of Dale, SC and Horace (Grace) Johnson Jr. of Mt. Kisco, NY; a sister, Dorothy Giddens of Dale, SC; three grandchildren, Desiree Robinson of Ossining, NY, Kempton (Debra) Robinson of New Fairfield, CT and Donnell (Delinah) Robinson of Raleigh, NC; five great grands, Anthony Molina Jr., Joseph Molina, Tyler Robinson, Kyle Robinson and Layla Robinson; two in-laws, Peter Mulligan and Suzanne Johnson, along with a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; two children, Marva Johnson & Frank Robinson; two siblings, Marian Mulligan and Tyrone Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Hester "Ernestine" Johnson.

