Edward D Esposito Edward D Esposi to, 87, husband of Annette ("Sister"), 25-year resident of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020. Ed originally from N. Massapequa, NY was Retired Sergeant First Class, US Army Reserves and retired mechanic NYC Dept. Highways. Ed was an active member of the Italian American Club of Hilton Head Island and their Sergeant of Arms and original Zeppolini team member at the annual festival. Surviving in addition to his wife Annette of 61 are daughters Michelle Esposito, Elise Esposito Irizarry, son in law Dion Irizarry, grandson Nicholas. Adored by many nephews, nieces, brother, sister and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC. The family suggest that those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
.