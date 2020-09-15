Edward George Goble Edward George Goble (71) of Cat Island, husband of Barbara F. Goble, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 while at home. Ed is survived by his sons Mark (Sheila) of Michigan and Jimmer (Amy) of Charleston, daughter Elizabeth of Chicago, Brother James (Mary) of Pennsylvania, proud Poppie of Katie and Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents James Goble and Gertrude (Keresey). He graduated Sparta High School, Sparta, NJ in 1967, Norwich University in 1971, and received a MBA from Indiana University South Bend. Ed retired from a successful marketing business of his name based in Chicago in 2001. He continued his lifelong love of boating early in retirement then relocated to Beaufort, SC in 2009. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family while boating, golf, woodworking, and cheering for the Cubs and the Irish, always with a Miller Lite. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Columbia Yacht Club Chester Kuttner Foundation, a sailing foundation for Chicago youth of which he assisted in establishing (www.kuttnerfoundation.org
