Edward Herman Waymire Edward Herman Waymire, 90, Retired, U. S. Navy, husband of Rachel Pressley Waymire, formerly of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in West Columbia, SC. Mr. Waymire was born on January 7, 1930 in Peru, IN. He is the son of the late Roy Ennis Waymire and Caroline Gehring Veach. He was the youngest of six children. Ed Waymire retired in 1969 after 20 years of service with the U. S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, Chief Petty Officer. He then worked for Beaufort County and retired 1990 as the Personnel Director. Ed Waymire was a life member of the Port Royal Masonic Lodge 242, Port Royal, SC. He had over 50 years as a Master Mason. He enjoyed years of square dancing, motor home camping and traveling the country with his wife, Rachel, and friends. He held the office of President for Lowcountry Twirlers Square Dance Club and a member of the Beaufort Squares Dance Club. Ed also held the position of Wagon Master of the Beaufort Camping Club. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rachel Waymire; two daughters, Susan West and her husband, Melvin, of Cayce, SC and Lisa Mims and her husband, Mike of Sanger, TX; three grandchildren, Caroline Deevey (Mike) of Irmo, SC, Whitney White (Joel) of Sanger, TX and Aaron Mims of Round Rock, TX and two great grandchildren Jett and Jessy White. Mr. Waymire, Ed, will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Alpha-1 Foundation at https://www.alpha1.org. Alzheimer's Association of SC https://alz.org/sc/donate Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter, PO Box 3128 Spartanburg, SC 29304 Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 2, 2020.
