Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Leon Marsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Leon Marsh While visiting in Massachusetts, Edward Leon Marsh, 77, of Hilton Head Island, SC, fondly known as "Ed", left this world unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 to be with his Heavenly Father. Raised in Wayland, MA, Ed excelled in basketball and football. After serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War, Ed attended Northeastern University achieving a degree in business. He had a successful career as a sales and marketing executive with IBM and other major technology companies until his retirement to Hilton Head Island in 1994. As an avid golfer, Ed was President of Falmouth Country Club in Maine and a member of Oyster Reef and Dolphin Head Golf Clubs on Hilton Head. He thrived on and highly valued the many friendships he developed in the golfing communities. He had collected over 250 golf balls from courses he played around the world. Ed had a deep love for his country, and was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He had a gift for gardening, a quick wit, a great love of the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina and cruising the world with his wife, NancyLee. He was a passionate New England Patriots fan and the day before his passing, had joyfully attended the Patriots game with his son, David. Born on April 8, 1942, Ed is survived by his wife NancyLee Honey Marsh of Hilton Head, his son David E. Marsh of Stoughton, MA, his daughter Kym Berry of Milford, MA, his daughter, Jennifer Wallace of Bluffton, SC and his grandson, Sammy. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Joseph Yearwood, his beloved nephews, Marc and Scot Yearwood, their wives Deana and Jennifer respectively, grand nieces Jessica, Kaci, and Samantha. Ed is also survived by his step son, Kevin Honey and his family Kate, Tyler and Sean. He was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Louise Yearwood, Beverly Gene Bonsal and his wife Caroline. Ed was a strong Christian man and believed in the power of prayer. He greatly loved, admired and respected the Rev. Greg Kronz, Rector of St Luke's Church. "No one knows the Bible like Greg," Ed always said. "No one can deliver a message as he does, as he talks with us...without notes!" Ed and NancyLee's favorite song: "It's a Wonderful World!" A private family memorial will follow in 2020 to allow time for family and friends to join us. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: St Lukes Church, Hilton Head, SC, The Hilton Head Humane Association, Hilton Head, SC, First Baptist Church, Bryson City, NC.

Edward Leon Marsh While visiting in Massachusetts, Edward Leon Marsh, 77, of Hilton Head Island, SC, fondly known as "Ed", left this world unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 to be with his Heavenly Father. Raised in Wayland, MA, Ed excelled in basketball and football. After serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War, Ed attended Northeastern University achieving a degree in business. He had a successful career as a sales and marketing executive with IBM and other major technology companies until his retirement to Hilton Head Island in 1994. As an avid golfer, Ed was President of Falmouth Country Club in Maine and a member of Oyster Reef and Dolphin Head Golf Clubs on Hilton Head. He thrived on and highly valued the many friendships he developed in the golfing communities. He had collected over 250 golf balls from courses he played around the world. Ed had a deep love for his country, and was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He had a gift for gardening, a quick wit, a great love of the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina and cruising the world with his wife, NancyLee. He was a passionate New England Patriots fan and the day before his passing, had joyfully attended the Patriots game with his son, David. Born on April 8, 1942, Ed is survived by his wife NancyLee Honey Marsh of Hilton Head, his son David E. Marsh of Stoughton, MA, his daughter Kym Berry of Milford, MA, his daughter, Jennifer Wallace of Bluffton, SC and his grandson, Sammy. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Joseph Yearwood, his beloved nephews, Marc and Scot Yearwood, their wives Deana and Jennifer respectively, grand nieces Jessica, Kaci, and Samantha. Ed is also survived by his step son, Kevin Honey and his family Kate, Tyler and Sean. He was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Louise Yearwood, Beverly Gene Bonsal and his wife Caroline. Ed was a strong Christian man and believed in the power of prayer. He greatly loved, admired and respected the Rev. Greg Kronz, Rector of St Luke's Church. "No one knows the Bible like Greg," Ed always said. "No one can deliver a message as he does, as he talks with us...without notes!" Ed and NancyLee's favorite song: "It's a Wonderful World!" A private family memorial will follow in 2020 to allow time for family and friends to join us. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: St Lukes Church, Hilton Head, SC, The Hilton Head Humane Association, Hilton Head, SC, First Baptist Church, Bryson City, NC. Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close