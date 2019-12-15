Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Morrison Sharp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Morrison Sharp Mr. Edward Morrison Sharp, 93, of Walterboro, SC, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home after living a fulfilling life. Ed was born on July 11, 1926, in Morris, Alabama, just north of Birmingham, the son of George and Roberta Sharp. Ed was the youngest of 6 children George, Virginia, Newton, Mary and a half-brother John. Upon graduating from Mortimer Jordan High School, Ed joined the Merchant Marines and spent Christmas Eve, at the age of eighteen, in New York City before boarding a ship the next day for duty in both the Pacific and Atlantic campaigns in 1944. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After finishing his military service, Ed began his career with The Coca-Cola Company in the Fountain Department, working out of Atlanta, GA. His territory included many areas across the southeast, ultimately working out of Charleston, SC, and Savannah, GA. A great and dear friend of the family- Bill Hitchcock always said, " I know I'm going to Heaven when I die if for nothing else than introducing Ed to Berniece." Bill introduced Ed to Berniece Bridge Beach in 1961. At the time, Berniece was a widow with four small children under the age of six. Ed fell in love with Berniece and the four children. The four children fell in love with Ed. The family created by this union was one to truly cherish. Ed and Berniece lived in Birmingham AL, Rome GA, and lastly Walterboro. Ed was a regional manager for the Charleston Coca-Cola Bottling Company ultimately managing a territory including Summerville, Walterboro, Beaufort and Hilton Head, SC. Ed belonged to the Rotary Club, at various times, in Summerville, Beaufort and Walterboro where he played an active role. Ed was proud to be a Rotarian. He also loved his Alabama Roll Tide - football team. But most of all Ed liked to talk talk to everyone and anyone about Coca-Cola and his four children. He was so proud of his children, and rightly so, due mostly to the family created in 1962, as he and Berniece worked tirelessly to build a loving home. Ed was predeceased by a grandson Bradford Copeland, and also by his wife Berniece of 45 years, who died in 2007. Ed is survived by his children Debbie Copeland (Joel) Slidell, LA; Jennie O'Quinn (Terry) Charleston, SC; Helen Couch (Carroll) Charlotte, NC; Howell Beach (Nancy) Beaufort, SC. There are six grandchildren, Erin Krantz (Charles) children Ava, Andrea; Taylor Copeland; Katie Webb (Scott) children Ryleigh, Weston; Preston Couch; Brian O'Quinn (Carey) child Finley; and Molly O'Quinn (Cory). Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the ParkerRhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, with burial following in the Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 7 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Live Oak Cemetery or Bethel Presbyterian Church, Walterboro.

