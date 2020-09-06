Edward Peterson Edward (Ed) Peterson, 80, of Hilton Head Island passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, MA and raised in Riverside, IL. Ed attended Dartmouth College and Northwestern University where he met his wife Sharon. He was the father of two sons Alan and Bryan. His career was in insurance and investments. Ed retired to Hilton Head Plantation in 2000 where he continued his passions for sailing, photography, traveling and living life to the fullest. He will be missed. Donations may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925 or Compassus Hospice, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. B, Ridgeland, SC, 29936, (www.hospiceangels.com
). Islandfuneralhome.com