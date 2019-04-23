Edward "Motte" Rodgers II Edward "Motte" Rodgers II, 73 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his family residence in Beaufort. Visitation for Motte will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Motte was born on April 29, 2045 in Augusta, GA, the son of Frances (Wheatley) Spinks and Edward Motte Rodgers. Survivors include: one brother: Burton Rodgers of Beaufort; and two sisters: Sarah Rodgers Graham of Beaufort and Mary Rodgers King of W. Jefferson, NC In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Friends of Carolina Hospice of Port Royal. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 23, 2019