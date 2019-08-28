Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Townsend Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Townsend Wood Edwin "Ned" Townsend Wood, 93, died August 24, 2019 at Preston Health Center. He is survived by Bernice Wood, his wife of 68 years and his eight children, Crisley Wood of Hilton Head, Janet Riera of Chester Springs, PA, John Wood of Clermont, FL, Jay Wood of Pacifica, CA, Mary Kreindel of Pineland, SC, Katherine Ruane of Southbury, CT, Roy Wood of Van Nuys, CA and Kenneth Wood of Cape Canaveral, FL. Mr. Wood attended Dartmouth College for one year before transferring to Colorado School of Mines, where he graduated with an Engineer of Mines degree and subsequently received his Master of Science degree in Geology from Stanford University. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honorary society. He worked throughout Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, California, Utah and Missouri in his early history as a geologist responsible for exploration, development and mine design. In 1963 he began work for American Metal Climax, Inc., rising to the position of Senior Executive Vice President of AMAX Iron Ore Corporation. In 1981 he moved to Australia as Managing Director of AMAX Australia Ltd., where he also took over responsibility for Austamax Pty. Ltd. as Managing Director. Upon returning to the US in 1985, he retired and moved to Hilton Head, SC where he and his wife have resided for 34 years. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was a member of the Hilton Head Yacht Club and United States Power Squadron, where he served his tenure as Commodore. Additionally, he was a member of the Fishing Club and, as an avid golfer, a member of Hilton Head and Dolphin Head Country Clubs. He served as an usher at St. Francis by the Sea, and volunteered at the St. Francis Thrift Store repairing small appliances. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 13 at 10:30 am at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 10911 North Jacob Smart Blvd., Suite 1, Ridgeland,SC, 29936 (

