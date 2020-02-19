Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen C. Petroff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen C. Petroff Eileen C. Petroff passed away on February 12th, 2020 at the age of 80 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Beaufort, SC after a long illness. She was born on June 16th 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late James Carroll and Anna Barrett Carroll. She moved to Beaufort as a child and graduated from Beaufort High School and the Beaufort Technical College with a degree in Secretarial Science. She was married to the late Eugene Petroff; and worked as a bookkeeper for Ribaut Lanes Bowling Center, and as an Administrative Assistant for St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Beaufort County Department of Social Services from where she eventually retired. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was active in her community working for causes close to her heart including assisting with Christmas for Foster Children, coat drives for the needy, and volunteering to help with the church bazaar. She was an accomplished artist; and loved her family and her chihuahuas, Louie and Harvey. She is survived by her five daughters, Stephanie Sorge (George Simitoski) of Erie, Pa; Deborah Fraleigh of Allentown, Pa; Jamie Jackson (Bruce) of Erie, Pa; Dawn Hamm of Beaufort, SC; and Jennifer Petroff of Beaufort, SC; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Anna Wiles, Joan Menning, and Margaret Boiseclair; her brother James Carroll Jr.; her nephew James Carroll III; her best friend Martha Jane Ward; and her son-in-law James Hamm Jr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 am at St Peter's Catholic Church, 70 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC. Burial will follow at 1 pm at Beaufort National Cemetery. In memory of Eileen, donations may be made to the of Greater Beaufort and Hospice Care of South Carolina, two organizations that the family is thankful for as they provided amazing care during her illness. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.