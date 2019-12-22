Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine M. Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine M. Maher Elaine M. Maher, 73, of Hilton Head Island, SC. passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 12th, 2019 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Elaine was born on September 18th, 1946 to Lewis and Myrtle Gould in Southampton, NY. Elaine was an honor student throughout her four years at Southampton High School where she graduated in 1964. She was also a choir member at the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton. Elaine worked as a Sales Associate for the Southampton Bookstore and later, a Stenographer for the Monmouth County Tax Board in Freehold, NJ. In 1971, Elaine met Robert Maher while at a bar and restaurant in Southampton, NY. They immediately hit it off and married in 1971. Elaine and Robert moved to Manalapan, NJ. and the two had their first child, Jeffrey, in 1974. Their second child, Jason, was born in 1977. When Elaine had Jason, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Elaine supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Whether that was supporting Robert in starting his business, or helping her children get through music, sports, and their classwork, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others. In 1998 Elaine and Robert retired to Hilton Head Island, SC. where Elaine served 2 1/2 years as the President of the Hilton Head Plantation Craft Workshop. Elaine was passionate about family, friends, traveling, and crafting. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her craft room creating gifts for others, or with her friends playing Mahjong at the Spring Lake Clubhouse. Elaine was predeceased by her father and her mother. She is survived by her husband Robert, her sister Louise, her two children Jeffrey (Tiffany), Jason, and grandchildren Makenzie and Timothy. The family will receive friends at a later date to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC. 29910.

Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 22, 2019

