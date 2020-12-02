1/
Elisabeth Ruys
October 27, 1925 - November 30, 2020
Dataw Island, South Carolina - Dataw Island resident Elisabeth Ruys passed away peacefully on the 30th of November, 2020. Mrs. Ruys was born in Blerick, The Netherlands to Dr. and Mrs. F. W. Stiel on 27 October, 1925. Dr. Stiel served as a general practitioner in the Dutch medical profession for many years, before and after WWII; mostly in The Hague, The Netherlands.
Mrs. Ruys immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1953 with her husband and two young sons just after the great South Holland flood of 1953, which killed several thousand Dutch citizens, thousands of cattle, and flooded many villages.
In 1956, after three years in Canada, the Ruys family immigrated to Atlanta, Georgia where Mrs. Ruys lived for almost 50 years before moving to Dataw Island in 2006.
Mrs. Ruys was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Johannes Ruys, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Stiel, and her brother, Willem Stiel. She is survived by her sons, CDR R. E. Ruys, USN, Ret (Doris) of Columbia, SC and J. P. Ruys (Sherry) of Kansas City Missouri. She also leaves behind 7 grand children, 11 great-grand children, and 4 great-great-grand children.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or local Humane Society in memory of Elisabeth Ruys.


Published in The Island Packet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
