Elise Hoh Lehman Elise Hoh Lehman, of Brunswick, GA, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. Elise "Lisa" will be remembered for her love of animals and nature, her rescue efforts for dogs and cats, her compassionate heart, quirky sense of humor, and her unswerving loyalty to family and friends. Elise was born on March 6, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, To John J. Hoh and Gloria Haarbye Hoh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George "Jack" Hoh of St. Simons Island; her stepfather, Robert D. Barnard; and her stepsister, Chardelle Barnard Durrette. Survivors include her husband, Michael Lehman of Brunswick; sister, Nancy (Ed) Bentz of Bluffton, S.C.; stepsisters, Eugenie Barnard (Art) NIckell of Daphne, AL, and Carolyn Barnard Harris of Pittsburgh, PA; many nieces and nephews; and her long-time special friend, Edward L. Newburn of Washington, DC Memorial donations may be made to No Kill Glynn County, nokillglynncounty.org.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 23, 2020