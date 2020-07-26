Elizabeth Ann (Shupp) McVey Elizabeth Ann (Shupp) McVey, born July 19, 1960 in Allentown, PA, the oldest of four children born to parents Bruce and Marie (Paduch) Shupp, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 after a brief illness. As a child, Liz was fortunate to experience growing up in several different states, mastering the art of making new friends wherever she landed. This is a skill she carried throughout her life, having established homes in California, Wyoming, Virginia and ultimately Texas. An exceptional student, Liz graduated in 1978 from North Warren Central School in Chestertown, New York, where she participated in many sports and drama programs. Having earned an Army ROTC scholarship, she enrolled at Penn State University, ultimately earning a BS in Microbiology. There she met her future husband Gregory McVey, and immediately upon her graduation, followed him to Dallas, TX where they married in 1983. Greg's successfully advancing career meant relocating a number of times and Liz began what turned into her primary career of running the household that allowed Greg to focus on work. They were an admirable team together. Although they had no children, Liz was a devoted dog mom who was active in dog rescue programs and together they rescued and raised numerous Basset and Blood hounds, among other large breeds, giving 12 adopted dogs their best forever home. Liz was blessed with both intelligence and creativity and had many hobbies: gardening, sewing, cooking and jewelry making. She designed and gifted dozens of beautifully crafted pieces to her family, which have become cherished heirlooms. The term "every meal is a banquet" applied to Liz, who labored with love at making even the most ordinary meal look and taste gourmet. The simplest of gifts were given such fun attention to packaging that family delighted in receiving presents from Liz. And she had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. If she didn't know something about nutrition, investing, science, dogs, she researched it and confidently shared it with others. Together Liz and Greg enjoyed hiking in many state and national parks including San Gabriel, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Olympic NP. Liz loved art galleries and museums with several trips to the Smithsonian Museums. Other favorite places included Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains of NY, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin; Balboa Park and Wild Animal Park in San Diego, CA. Liz was predeceased by maternal grandparents, George and Sophie Paduch, of Orefield, PA; paternal grandparents, Hayden and Mildred Shupp of Allentown, PA; and in-laws, Robert and Joyce McVey of New Kensington, PA. Left to cherish her memory and fulfill her life's work are husband, Greg of Austin, TX; her parents, Bruce and Marie Shupp of Guntersville, AL; sister, Jane (Bruce) Bennett of Chestertown, NY; brothers, Jonathan Shupp of Chestertown and Frank (Becca) Shupp of Hilton Head, SC; brother-in-law, Jeff (Chris) McVey of New Kensington, PA; nieces, Alicia (Mark) Shearer of Washington, PA, Danielle (Tom) Pasakarnis of Alexandria, VA, and Joanna (Keith) Sockoloskie of Mechanicsville, MD; Erica Remington and son, Carter of Brant Lake, NY; Annie Bennett (Dennis Lafontaine) of Lake George, NY; Anne Shupp and Sarah-Kate Shupp of Hilton Head, SC.; and several aunts, uncles and grandnieces/nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved Bloodhounds, Dexter, Cayenne and Sawyer. Memorial donations: If you wish to make a donation in honor of Liz's life, please donate to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at www.wildflower.org/donate
