Elizabeth Ann Wright Joiner Elizabeth Ann Wright Joiner passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on December 24, 1934. She was the second child of deceased parents, Frances Louise Matthews Wright and George Herbert Wright Sr. Ann's older brother, George Herbert Wright Jr. (called Spud) predeceased Ann, and her younger brother, Johnny Wright lives in Auburn, Alabama. She was educated at Auburn High School then Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was also a graduate of the Chicago School of Interior Design. She pledged Kappa Delta Sorority at the University of Alabama. She married her beloved husband, Edward S. Joiner on April 13, 1968 and moved to Homestead, Florida where she was an Interior Designer with Burdines of Miami. After Ed's retirement they moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1981. She was a member of St. Luke's Church and the DOK. She was a member of the Sea Pines Country Club and enjoyed playing bridge and social activities. While in Hilton Head she established a successful Interior Design firm, Ann Joiner Interior Design. She is survived by her husband and two sons, John Wright Mason and wife, Pat of Fernandina, Florida and Michael Andrew Mason and wife, Irene of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Emerson and Rainier Mason and a step son, Russ McLeod Joiner and step-grandsons, Dillon and Nicholas Joiner. A graveside service will be held at Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines Plantation at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend.

