Elizabeth Anne Chandler Kornemann Elizabeth Anne Chandler Kornemann, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 24 at Coastal Carolina Hospital of Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents James Lawson Chandler and Elizabeth Carter Chandler Wilson whose home was in Ruffin, North Carolina and by her husband, Herb Kornemann of Raleigh, North Carolina. Also preceding her in death was nephew, Cameron Powell of Indianapolis, Indiana. A retired elementary school teacher, her career spanned over 25 years where she taught in both the Burlington City Schools and Wake County Schools in North Carolina. In retirement, Anne was a long-time resident of Hilton Head and well-known among her family and friends both in Hilton Head and Raleigh for her welcoming personality and cheerfulness. Anne was also very active with several of her friends who enjoyed dancing, particularly "shagging." Anne is survived by her brother, James Lawson Chandler and wife, Beth Barker Chandler of Indianapolis, Indiana, nieces, Jamy Chandler Brase (Gregg) and Amy Chandler Powell (Jay). Surviving also is her nephew, Bryan Chandler (Mary) all of Indianapolis. Anne is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Clare, Lee, and Beck Chandler, Benjamin and Max Powell, and Chandler and Samantha Brase, all of Indianapolis. Anne also leaves behind her long-time, dearest best friend, Dale Fuller-Marsh of Columbia. A Celebration of her life will be held at Reilley's South in Hilton Head on Sunday, December 8 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Ruffin United Methodist Church Cemetery at a date in the spring to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Compassus Hospice, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd, Suite B, Ridgeland, SC 29936 or hospiceangels.org. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019