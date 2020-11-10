Elizabeth Gleason Caldwell
August 2, 1918 - November 6, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Elizabeth Gleason Caldwell, widow of the late James Dozier Caldwell, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Mrs. Caldwell was born on August 2, 1918, in West Hartford, Connecticut, and was the daughter of the late Frederick R. Gleason and the late Charlotte Norris Gleason.
She attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1942, Elizabeth began her career with the US State Department Foreign Service, and served as executive secretary to several ambassadors in Latin America until her marriage to James D. Caldwell in 1950, in Caracas, Venezuela. Elizabeth and her husband, a career civil engineer with the US State Department, continued to reside in various locations throughout Latin America and in Washington, DC, until 1969, when the Caldwells retired to Beaufort, South Carolina. Mr. Caldwell passed away in 1991.
Mrs. Caldwell will be laid to rest with her husband at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 13, 2020.
Elizabeth's family is particularly grateful to the administration and staff at Helena Place in Port Royal, who provided loving care for her during her residency over the past several years, and to her neighbor and friend, Martha Jennings, who was a constant presence in her life for many years.
Mrs. Caldwell is a member of the Parish Church of St. Helena's, and is survived by her three nephews: Christopher A. Gleason, Frederick R. Gleason and Bradford L. Gleason. Mrs. Caldwell had requested that any memorial gifts be directed to the James Dozier Caldwell Endowment established with the Auburn University Foundation, 317 S. College Street, Auburn, Alabama 36849, or Friends of Caroline Hospice, Beaufort, South Carolina.
Copeland Funeral Service is handling all funeral arrangements.