Elizabeth McAlhaney Elizabeth Gertrude Godley McAlhaney (Trudy), widow of Winbon Hardee McAlhaney (Mac), passed away peacefully in her home on Distant Island, June 27, 2020. She was surrounded and cared for by her family. Born Christmas Eve, December 24, 1928, at Oaks Plantation, St. Helena Island, Beaufort, SC, to Henrietta Connelly Godley and Jadie Russell Godley. Trudy grew up on a farm with 10 sisters and brothers. She graduated from Beaufort High School in 1944. And Columbia Commercial College in 1946. She worked for Clemson Extension Service until her first child was born. Later she worked at First Federal of Beaufort and Coastal Contractors until she retired in 1978. Trudy was a devoted mother of three children, Winbon Hardee McAlhaney Jr. (Beverly) of Orlando, Florida, Henrietta (Rhetta) Bayne (Howard), and Faith Harper of Beaufort. She has 8 grandchildren, Emily Konicek (Chris), Abby McAlhaney, Lew Bayne (Christy), Matthew Bayne (Allison), Beth Musto (Troy), Joe Harper (Paige), Mac Harper (Mandy), and Clay Harper (Brianne). She has 7 great grandchildren, Ty, Griff, Joseph, Cape, Hope, Stella, and Ava. Trudy was a devoted member of Carteret Street United Methodist Church. She was active in the McLeod-McAfee Circle and the Horton Bible class. She loved to sew, cook, and be with her family. She loved to fish and be around the water with her husband. She also loved to have her great grandchildren to come visit and eat some M&M's. Due to the Corona virus, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to Carteret Street Methodist Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



