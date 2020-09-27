Elizabeth Greve (Betty) Warwick Elizabeth Greve (Betty) Warwick, 94, passed away in Beaufort, S.C., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, of natural causes. She was the daughter of Maud Banahan Greve and Thomas White Greve. Her life was one of kindness and grace. Betty was born on October 10, 1925, in New Orleans, La. She graduated from Westminster in Atlanta, Ga.; Stephens College, Columbia, Mo.; and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she met her future husband, Jim Warwick. Their warm memories of post-World War II Chapel Hill became part of family lore and inspired some of their children and grandchildren to spend college years there. She was a lifelong volunteer, first through the Junior League of Charlotte, N.C., and, most recently, with The Festival of Trees and Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Long-time Beaufortonians may remember Betty's love of books and reading, a love she shared with her own children as well as hundreds of students who attended the various Beaufort County schools where she was librarian. After her retirement, she spent many happy hours with her neighbors at Barnwell Bluff, friends from her coffee group, her sewing group, and the Mary Hull Guild at St. Helena's. Betty Warwick is survived by her son, James F. Warwick, Jr., of Beaufort, S.C.; daughter, Elizabeth Kevin W. Bockman and her husband, Robert, of Columbia, S.C.; daughter, Emily W. Wolmarans of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Lisa K. Warwick of Beaufort; granddaughter Molly B. Fastenau and her husband, Stephen, of Beaufort; grandson Robert T. Bockman, Jr., and his wife, Caitlin, of Columbia; and grandson Stephen W. Wolmarans of Kenwood, California.She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Ridley, Ben, Maggie, and Caroline Fastenau of Beaufort, and her son-in-law, Etienne Wolmarans of Raleigh. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Warwick, and her granddaughter, Kathryn A. Bockman. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Summit Place of Beaufort for providing Betty with such gentle, loving care during her time there. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her devoted family will honor her memory at a later date. In this autumn season, Betty leaves the gift of her love for the changing colors, the southward flight of birds, the crispness of the mornings, the brilliance of the sunsets. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



