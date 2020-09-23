Elizabeth Grohman

Elizabeth (Betty) Grohman Elizabeth (Betty) Grohman, 97, died September 13, 2020, at her home on Hilton Head Island. She was the daughter of Lewis and Elizabeth Billet of Hazleton, PA. After graduating from high school and the Business College, she met her husband Bob. Betty had an extraordinary life with Bob, her husband of 69 years when he passed in 2016. Throughout Bob's working career, Betty saw the world by traveling with him internationally until 1986 when he retired. In her earlier years she was an avid tennis player and had such a passion for it. She played golf, played bridge, and thoroughly enjoyed watching football, golf and tennis in person and on TV. She moved many times throughout Bob's career and made lifelong friends wherever she lived. People were always drawn to her with her sweet nature and beautiful smile that would light up a room when she entered. She volunteered as a gray lady in various hospitals and was very active in different organization throughout her life. She had such a generous spirit. Her family meant the world to her and she was such a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend. She was always happiest surrounded by family and friends. During the last year of her life she enjoyed playing gin rummy with family members and WON three days before she passed. She overcame many serious health issues in her later years and fought back. She will be sorely missed, along with her beautiful smile. If she were alive to say it, she would thank all her family members for bringing all holidays and special occasions to her house while she was homebound the last year and a half, and a big thank you to her wonderful caregivers who took wonderful care of her. She will always be her daughters' ANGEL. God bless her always. Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Lui Kaiser (Ed) and her sons Christopher (Haylie) and Justin Kaiser (father John Kaiser (Amanda); Collin Kaiser; daughter-in-law Brenda and grandchildren Robert, Julie, Christian and Jonathan; six great grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews and their families; and dear friends. Betty was predeceased by son, Harry (2008) and her busband, Bob (2016). Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time due to Covid-19. Islandfuneralhome.com