Elizabeth Huey Newman Elizabeth Huey Newman of Hilton Head passed away at the age of 90 on October 8, 2019. Born on April 13, 1929 in Philadelphia, Beth grew up in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. She attended Middlebury College, where she met her husband, James Newman, who pre-deceased her in 2006. In their 55 years of happy marriage, Beth and Jim lived in upstate New York and suburban Chicago before moving to Hilton Head in the 1990s. Beth worked as a homemaker and a substitute teacher; in fact, she was the sub most in demand, because of her gentle but firm way with the students. She loved to travel, and particularly enjoyed her visits to Ireland and Portugal. Beth also participated in several Road Scholars trips, including New York City and Philadelphia. Beth was a much-loved tennis, golf, and bridge partner who brought warmth and humor to all the games. She is survived by her loving daughters Katherine (Robert) Prochnow of Callawassie Island, South Carolina and Gail Newman (Peter Greenwald) of Williamstown, Massachusetts; her three grandchildren Stephen (Alexis) Prochnow, Sarah (Andrew) Young, and Mercer Greenwald; her three great-grandchildren Maximus and Elizabeth Prochnow and Olive Young; and her sister Jean (Dick) Smolens of West Chester, Pennsylvania, her brother William (Sue) Huey of Hilton Head and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Beth will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 2 P.M. at St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Ave, Hilton Head. Memorials to the or other charities are preferred in lieu of flowers.

