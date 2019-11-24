Elizabeth Kelly Dudley Elizabeth Kelly Dudley, age 87, of Chaska, MN, formerly of Fripp Island, SC, died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. Memorial Service Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 12 Noon at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN. The family will receive friends at 11:30 AM. The inurnment is at the Lakewood Cemetery Columbarium, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to Mount Olivet Church, 5025 Knox Ave. So, Minneapolis, MN, or to . Elizabeth was born April 30, 1932 in Milford, CT, the daughter of the late Herbert Charles Kelly and Margaret Hildreth Kelly. She received a BA from Brown University. She was employed as secretary to the Vice President and Legal Counsel of Bridgeport Brass of Bridgeport, CT, and as the secretary to the Vice President and Treasurer of American Water Works in Philadelphia, PA. She resided in Columbus, IN, Williamstown, MA, Charlotte, NC, and Minneapolis, MN, where she was active in Welcome Wagon and as a Hospital Volunteer. She moved to Fripp Island, SC in 1996 with her husband, Dana, where she was active in the Women's Club, golf, and tournament duplicate bridge. They enjoyed travel, the leisurely car trip around the United States, particularly the cruise in the Far East and the villa in Tuscany. They returned to the Chaska, MN, area in 2014 to be near family. She was a member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Hildreth Dudley, a sister, Margaret Kelly Cagle, and a brother, Robert Hildreth Kelly. She is survived by a husband of 63 years, Dana Marshall Dudley; daughter, Elizabeth Dudley Lindberg (Scott) of Chaska, MN, three grandchildren, Eric, Travis and Tyler; nieces and nephews. www.bertasfh.com
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 24, 2019