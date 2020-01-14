Elizabeth S. "Betty" Griffin Elizabeth S. "Betty" Griffin, 88, of Lady's Island, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Betty is survived by a daughter Debra J. Jones (Gary B. Jones) and a son Keith A. Griffin (Julie C. Griffin); a grandson Darren A. Jones; and a great grandson Desmond A. Jones. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service. A funeral service for Betty will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and stories about Betty by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 14, 2020