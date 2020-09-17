Elmer Charles Seder Captain Elmer Charles Seder, 86, USMC, Retired, husband of Barbara J. Seder, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Seder was born on February 21, 1934 in Pottsville, PA. He is the son of the late Harry Seder and Viola Seder. Ret. Captain Seder served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, retiring in 1973. During his service, Capt. Seder served in Vietnam and was awarded the Legion of Merit with combat "V". He was a Master Mason and Shriner. He was a member of the Port Royal Methodist Church for many years. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Mr. Seder served a countless number of citizens in the Beaufort area by providing them with tax and accounting services, and also worked as the Comptroller for Club Corporation of America at Melrose, Hilton Head Island Plantation and Haig Point. Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara; his children, Brenda Peak (Phil), Keith Seder, Donna Strickler, Charles Seder (Lisa), Susan Abbess (Dana Phillips), and Caroline Lovell (Jay); one brother, Joseph Pauley; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Philadelphia, PA. Shriners Children's Hospital
. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia/ways-to-give
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.