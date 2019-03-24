Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Abbot Eastman. View Sign



Emily Abbot Eastman Emily Eastman, 98, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 17, 2019. Emily was born on September 8, 1920, in Charleston, the daughter of Houghton Robson Abbot and Evaleen Bowen Abbot. Emily was proud of the public service and volunteerism of various members of her family including her father who served in the State Legislature. Emily attended Salem College in Winston Salem, NC, Ohio University, and University of Charleston, graduating with a BA in Sociology. She married N. Stanley Eastman in 1941 and they shared a very happy 66 years together before Stan's death in 2008. Stan held senior management positions at Union Carbide. Emily is survived by her son Stanley Eastman (Joyce) and daughter Straughn Inman (Rob) and grandchildren Susan Inman (Oliver), David Inman (Krystie), and Kathryn Inman. She also has 4 great-grandchildren, Colt, Getty, Stella and Max. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed them immensely. Along with her husband Stan, Emily was very active in the Episcopal Church in Charleston over many years, most recently St. Matthews Episcopal Church. She held many positions including Junior Warden of the Vestry, President of the Episcopal Church Women, and Director of the Altar Guild. She was very active volunteering in the Arts and served on various Boards with the Charleston Art Gallery, the Sunrise Foundation, and the Fund for the Arts. She was very engaged with the University Builders of the University of Charleston. Emily also enjoyed golfing at Berry Hills Country Club where Stan was club champion on two occasions. In 2007 Stan and Emily moved to Hilton Head, S.C., and in 2018 she moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, with her son living nearby. A feisty lady, Emily was striving to reach 100, and nearly got there. The family is especially grateful to her terrific team of caregivers in Hilton Head, to her many friends who were so supportive, and to all the great staff at Martha Jefferson House in Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, W.Va., 25314, or to Martha Jefferson House, 1600 Gordon Avenue, Charlottesville, Va., 22903. If you wish to send a note to the family, contact: Straughn Inman, 118 Hillsdale Ave. W, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5P1G5, or [email protected] Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close