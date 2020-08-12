1/
Emily Guest Buracker
Emily Guest (Shipley) Buracker, 79, peacefully passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020, at her daughter's home on St Helena Island, SC. Emily was born January 18, 1941, to Ellen and Kenneth Shipley in Shepherdstown WVA. She married Michael L Buracker in 1957. She was known for taking care of other people's children like they were her own. She is preceded in death by Michael E Buracker (son), Michael L Buracker (husband), Gregory and Larry Shipley (brothers), and her parents. She is survived by Susan (Buracker) Josey (daughter), Jerry Josey (son-in-law), Leslie Buracker (daughter-in-law), Jerry J Josey Jr, Joshua Josey, Gregory Buracker, Summer Yarborough (grandchildren), Robert Shipley (Niaomi), Garry Shipley (Betty Ann), Velma Lawson, (siblings), CJ, Wynn, and Ryanne (great-grandchildren) and numerous nieces and nephews. In the last few weeks of her life, Emily and her family were cared for and comforted by Crescent Hopsice (Bluffton, SC) and Dr C Trask and his staff. Memorials may be sent to Crescent Hospice, 56 Persimmon's St Ste D, Bluffton, SC 29910. Her legacy will always live on in the memories of all those she took care of and loved.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 12, 2020.
