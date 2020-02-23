Emmy Lou Drylie Emmy Lou Drylie, 91, of Hilton Head, SC, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. Emmy was born on January 22nd, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY to Leopold and Elsie Shultheis. She graduated from Westminster College with a Bachelor of Arts in 1949. Emmy was a fulltime homemaker and raised her son Allen in Pittsburgh, PA. She moved to Hilton Head Island in the early 80s. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, played in their bell choir, and volunteered at the Bargain Box for many years. Emmy loved to play board games, mahjong, and bridge. She was a lifelong learner who travelled all over the world and loved to read. She was an avid crossword player. She taught both her grandchildren how to drive. In recent years she enjoyed spending time and laughing with her great granddaughters Emma and Layla. Emmy is survived by her son Allen, grandchildren Heather and Erik, and great grandchildren Emma and Layla. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 o'clock on February 27th in Cypress Hall at The Cypress. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in her name to the Hilton Head Humane Society. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 23, 2020