Eric Dean Eric Dean, 65, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was retired and lived in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was born October 6, 1954 in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of the late Walter Allen Dean and June Looper Dean. Eric graduated from Parker High School in Greenville, South Carolina, class of 1972 and was a graduate of Greenville Technical College. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 36 years, Linda Burkey Dean are his brother, Phillip W. Dean (Rita); brother-in-law Greg Allen Burkey (Mary Beth); nieces, Melanie Dean, Laura Leigh Greer, Michelle Burkey; nephew, Gregory Burkey; grandniece, Hazel Fleming; grand nephews, Walter Greer and John Henry Fleming. Eric was a friend to all who knew him. He was kind, generous and helpful to all who met him. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A service of remembrance will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at a later time when we are all able to safely gather together. Please share your thoughts and stories about Eric by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service of Beaufort, South Carolina is handling arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 7, 2020.
