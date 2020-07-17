1/
Eric Glasscott

Eric Marcel Glasscott Eric Marcel Glasscott, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on July 11 at his home in the company of his wife and daughter. Eric was born in Lowestoft, England in 1927. He studied to be an electrical and electronics engineer and left England in 1952 to live and work in the Caribbean. In his free time he became an avid sailor and amateur radio operator. In 1976 he left the Caribbean to work in Egypt for three years and in 1980 transferred to Atlanta, GA where he met and married Martine. Between 1980 and 2005, Eric worked as a consultant for the US Government and spent much time in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The couple moved to Sun City in 2005 and enjoyed many travels and cruises. Eric had started volunteering for the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Atlanta and continued in the Beaufort flotilla. He also was a member of the Amateur Radio Club in Sun City. Eric is survived by his wife Martine, daughters Sally (Ron) and Celia, brother Denis and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Alison and sister Marie. Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 17, 2020.
