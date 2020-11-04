Ernest C. Cowell
March 22, 1930 - October 30, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Ernest Clarence Cowell, 90, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th. Bud, as he was known to everyone, was born March 22, 1930. Bud was adopted as an infant by loving parents, Ruth and Ernest Cowell, and grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan. He received a degrees from the University of Michigan after two years at Michigan Technical University, and later degree in Paper Technology from Western Michigan University. He served two years in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant, where he received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze star with Valor. He married Barbara Allen in 1954 and started his lifelong career in papers sales and management where he moved to a new position in a new location, bringing his family along for new adventures in states on the West Coast, the Midwest, Northeast, and the Mid-Atlantic. His family eventually included four daughters: Kathleen Lenore, Kristi Sue, Kimberly Anne, and Karla Jane. At age 51, with daughters grown, Bud married Eileen Stone in 1981, and they spent almost four decades of happy years together in retirement on Hilton Head Plantation playing tennis and socializing with many friends. Since childhood, Bud was involved in volunteer efforts starting with the war efforts of the 1940's and later with the Lions Club, the Presbyterian Church, Tax preparation for seniors, and serving as President of the Hilton Head American Legion, while also being active as President of the University of Michigan Club on Hilton Head, and photographer for the HHI Symphony Orchestra. As a depression-era child, Bud never forgot the importance of a dollar. "I was always trying to get a dollar and a quarter out of a dollar's worth of life" he would say. Through his childhood, he made money as a newspaper boy, cutting up chickens at the market and even sneaking hamburgers to the dieters at the local Battle Creek Sanitarium where his parents were both nurses. In college he chose ROTC to help pay for school, which led to his years as an officer on the front lines in Korea, where he became a local hometown hero for carrying one of his men to safety during heavy and direct fire. Bud loved travel and adventure, leading his family on many vacations everywhere they lived and later with Eileen, on trips in the US and all over Europe. He continued making that extra quarter, working as a golf ranger at Sea Pines until the age of 85. He also worked for the US Census twice. Bud is remembered by his friends and family for his kindness, humor, his willingness to help people, as a community leader, and for his deep love for his large family including his wife, Eileen, his daughters, step-daughters, Laurie and Tanya, twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Donations in Bud's memory may be made to the American Legion of Hilton Head. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. www.Keithfuneral.com
