Ernest Hawksworth On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Ernest Hawksworth, Jr. passed away at the age of 93. "Ernie" was born on May 18, 1925 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, son of the late Ernest Hawksworth and Ora Van Duyne Hawksworth, and the stepson of Ivy Butts Hawksworth. He was preceded in death by his half brother Arthur Hawksworth and his sister Ethel Roessner Dralla. Upon graduation from Caldwell High School in Caldwell, New Jersey, Ernie enlisted inthe Navy in July, 1943. He had several duty stations during World War II, including service aboard the USS Scribner. He was released from Active Duty in 1946 and remained in the Navy Reserve. He returned to his hometown of Pine Brook, New Jersey where he farmed and later worked for Bell Laboratories on their Nike Guided Missile Program and attended Rutgers University. In 1951 he was recalled to Active Duty to serve in the Korean Conflict. He served in various assignments, including service aboard the USS Wisconsin. In 1954 he was Honorably Discharged as a Fire Controlman 2nd Class and returned to Rutgers where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. While at Rutgers he met his wife "Dee" and they were married in 1957. Ernest enjoyed a long career in management at Campbell Soup Company. His work took him to Mexico, Peru, California, South Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey. He and Dee moved to Hilton Head after his retirement in 1996. Ernie loved traveling, golfing, sailing, playing bridge and doing his own landscaping. He is survived by Dee, his wife of 62 years, and numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being made by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewater Hospice (10 Buckingham Plantation Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910) or All Saints Episcopal Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be expressed at Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

