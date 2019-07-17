Estelle McGriff Dacus Estelle McGriff Dacus, 96, of Beaufort and widow of James Brezell Dacus, died Monday July 15, 2019 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Anderson funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1 PM at The Baptist Church of Beaufort. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. She was born June 1, 1923 in Dothan, Alabama, daughter of Grover Jefferson and Mary Boling McGriff. Estelle was a homemaker who took wonderful care of her family. She was a long-time member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort and the Faith Sunday School Class. The way she lived her life was a testimony to God and her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Estelle is survived by her sons; James Dacus (Pat), Jerry Dacus and Larry Dacus, her daughters; Marie Dacus Griffin (Tommy) and Nancy Dacus, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Brezell Dacus, her daughter Mary Nell Rivers and two sons, Joe and David Dacus. The family suggests donations be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort, P.O. Box 879, Beaufort, SC 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

