Eston Taft Parker II passed on September 11, 2020, following a hard fought battle with several illnesses. He was a husband, father, friend, and a man who was larger than life. He loved his son, cigars, and the Miami Dolphins. He was born and raised in Glennville, Georgia, and came to Hilton Head in 1986. He was a land surveyor, and a tobacconist, having owned the Smokestack of Hilton Head for 10 years. He was known for his sense of humor, his extensive knowledge of history, his love of wildlife and the outdoors, his ability to tell a story, and his enormous affinity for 48 ounce steaks, bourbon, and Cuban cigars. He was the son of Eston Taft Parker & Bertie Lue Parker. He was the husband of Maria Belbas Parker and was the father of Eston Taft Parker III. He was loved and will be missed. Funeral arrangements pending.



