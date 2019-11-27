Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethan Thomas Bosworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ethan Thomas Bosworth Ethan Thomas Bosworth, 20, of Beaufort, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 22, 2019. His funeral service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 10:00 am. Burial services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, in the Parish Church of St. Helenas, Beaufort, SC at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Ethan was born July 8, 1999 in Beaufort, South Carolina, son of William Douglas Bosworth and Heather Bosworth. Ethan never met a stranger. He was always happy to have a conversation and make those around him laugh. He loved music and picking on a guitar. He was passionate about cars and loved his Mustang. He enjoyed working with his dad in his woodworking shop and his mom in her pottery shop. Ethan was extremely creative. Ethan never tired of teasing his little sister. His greatest love was his family. He loved to remind us all of funny stories from our times together. He cared and loved with all his heart. Ethan was a Christian. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Ethan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Heather Dixon (William) Greene of Charleston, SC, father and stepmother, William Douglas Bosworth (Agatha Apps) of St. Helena's Island, SC , sister, Eliza Jane Bosworth, half sister, Allison Bosworth, aunt, Robin Bosworth, uncles, Warren Greene and Chris Frankland, aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Walter Jones, cousins, Dixon, Nathan, Mims Jones, and cousin, Molly Frankland-Greene, grandmother, Melba Thomas, grandparents, James and Karen Dixon, grandparents Hilda and Jimmy Greene. Ethan is preceded in death by Aunt Shawntel Dixon Jones. Memorials may be made to Mental Health Heroes in honor of Ethan Thomas Bosworth. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

