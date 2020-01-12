Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethelyn Berrier Morrison. View Sign Service Information McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville 124 Church St. Sneedville , TN 37869 (423)-733-2246 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethelyn Berrier Morrison Former Fripp Island resident Ethelyn (Ethie) Berrier Morrison, age 81, passed away at the Autumn Hills Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bloomington, Indiana on January 8, 2020. Ethie was born on July 29, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Erwin and Louise Berrier. Ethie taught high school science for over 30 years and retired from Beaufort High School in 1999. She was a dedicated educator who devoted herself to sharing her great love of science with her students. Ethie was active in the Beaufort Art Guild and the Fripp Island Friends of Music. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Ethie is preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Franklin and Louise Weibley Berrier and her twin brother Erwin (Bud) Franklin Berrier Jr. She is survived by her husband, Richard William Morrison, son, James Erwin Morrison, daughter, Dawn Morrison Graves, grandchildren Johnathan Morrison, Adam Graves and Clara Graves, sister-in-law Ellen Berrier as well as 14 nieces and nephews and their children. Memorial services are pending at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E Third St Bloomington, IN (812) 333-4400. Interment will be at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, Indiana.

