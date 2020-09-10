Eugene J. Nebelung Ret. MSgt. Eugene J. Nebelung, 86, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in his sleep. Eugene was born to the late Eugene and Florence Nebelung on April 4, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep and then joined the USMC in 1952. He was a dedicated and decorated Marine for 20 years. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation of the Gallantry Cross with Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, Navy Unit Commendation, Korean Service Medal, National Defense and United States Service Medals. As a marine stationed in Japan, he met the love of his life Hatsuko and they were married for 49 years. Eugene is survived by his eldest son Robert and his wife Susan, his youngest son James and his wife Suzanne; 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters; his sister Karen and her husband Fred Davis. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Hatsuko, his son John and his sister Kathleen Whalen. There will be no services at this time due to the Corona Virus. Services will be announced at a later date. He will truly be missed by family and everyone who knew him. He was loved by all. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.



