Eugene Robinson Deacon Eugene Robinson 88, of Burton, SC widower of Bethenia Aiken Robinson, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia. He was born in Beaufort, SC, the son of the late Daniel Jackson and Geneva Simmons He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart that was presented to him by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a member and Deacon at 1st Jericho Baptist Church, Burton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Robinson. Survived by his children: Linda (James) Ulmer, Orangeburg, SC, Stanley (Betty) Robinson, Hinesville, GA, Martha (Reuben) Rivera, Beaufort, SC and Sheila Pringle, Augusta, GA; 8 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private services will be on Friday, June 19th and burial in the Beaufort National Cemetery under the direction of Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. You may sign the guestbook at www.marshelswrightdonaldson.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 18, 2020.