Eugene Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Robinson Deacon Eugene Robinson 88, of Burton, SC widower of Bethenia Aiken Robinson, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia. He was born in Beaufort, SC, the son of the late Daniel Jackson and Geneva Simmons He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart that was presented to him by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a member and Deacon at 1st Jericho Baptist Church, Burton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Robinson. Survived by his children: Linda (James) Ulmer, Orangeburg, SC, Stanley (Betty) Robinson, Hinesville, GA, Martha (Reuben) Rivera, Beaufort, SC and Sheila Pringle, Augusta, GA; 8 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private services will be on Friday, June 19th and burial in the Beaufort National Cemetery under the direction of Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. You may sign the guestbook at www.marshelswrightdonaldson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved