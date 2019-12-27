Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn A. Massey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Anne Massey Evelyn Anne Massey, age 81 of Bluffton, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully, at her home on December 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Massey is survived by her beloved husband, William Perry Massey, children, grandchildren and a great grandchild. Mrs. Massey was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on June 27, 1938 to the late Donald Chapman and Cora Lee Cochran Chapman. She was an active member of Okatee Baptist Church and involved in many activities in Sun City. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Okatee Baptist Church until the hour of the service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Okatee Baptist Church or Hospice Care of the Low Country

Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 27, 2019

