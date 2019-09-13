Evie T. "Tommie" Ellis In Loving Memory of Mrs. Evie T. Ellis "Tommie" Tommie passed away peacefully in her home on August 30th, 2019 with her Granddaughter, Jennifer, at her side. She was 105 years old and she lived life to the fullest. She was a Registered Nurse Flight Attendant for American Airlines before she became a stay-at-home Mother to her son, Charles. She enjoyed time at the beach with her dogs, making arts & crafts, and she loved visiting the mountains of North Carolina with her loving husband and their friends. Tommie has lived in Hilton Head, SC. since 1975 so she will be sadly missed by her countless friends. May her smile and laugh forever warm our hearts. Tommie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ellis. She is so loved by and survived by her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Becky, and Martin as well as her son, Charles. Private services will be held by her grandchildren in Nevada. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 13, 2019